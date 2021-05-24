eBoost Price Reaches $0.0758 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $161.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00459628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.