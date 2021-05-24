Energi (NRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $237,192.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Energi has a market cap of $87.94 million and approximately $237,192.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00264123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,097,249 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

