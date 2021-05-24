Choate Investment Advisors Sells 10,395 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,028,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 498,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

