Ccore 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $18,407.91 and approximately $119.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01006771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.75 or 0.10156167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00085499 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.