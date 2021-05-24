Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.17 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.07 billion and approximately $6.17 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $345.85 or 0.00880169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
