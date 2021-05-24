FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.87

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 588252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

