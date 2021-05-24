Venus Hits One Day Volume of $405.77 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Venus has a total market cap of $362.38 million and $405.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 57.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.15 or 0.00092000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,266.86 or 0.99931350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,024,185 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.