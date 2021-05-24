Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $18.44 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $18.44 billion and approximately $546.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $148.77 or 0.00378603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00187804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003677 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.58 or 0.00884557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026056 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

