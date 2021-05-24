$67.24 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $67.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.42 million and the highest is $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $59.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 3,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,540. The company has a market cap of $469.56 million, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

