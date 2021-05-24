Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alamo Group.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ALG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
