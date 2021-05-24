Zacks: Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock worth $144,385. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,251. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

