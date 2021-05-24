Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT at C$15.29

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 491,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,198. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.85. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

