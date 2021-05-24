Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT at C$15.29

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.
In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,200. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.