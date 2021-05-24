Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $61.38 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $61.38 or 0.00156201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $98.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00374018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00272110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

