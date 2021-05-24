Skillz (SKLZ) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Skillz to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skillz and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Skillz Competitors 608 2932 4439 87 2.50

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 53.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million -$145.51 million -39.88 Skillz Competitors $1.12 billion -$59.20 million 27.86

Skillz’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Skillz Competitors -25.84% -1,860.75% -9.93%

Summary

Skillz competitors beat Skillz on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

