GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,354.60 ($17.70). 3,129,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

