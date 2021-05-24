Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
VGI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,201. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
