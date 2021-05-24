1ST Source Bank Sells 2,425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 494,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,473,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

