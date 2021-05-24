1ST Source Bank Sells 477 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.8% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $464.77. 17,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,823. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

