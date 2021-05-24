Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.12. 29,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

