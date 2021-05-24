HeroNode (HER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $447.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $659,475.29 and approximately $447.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.91 or 0.00982697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.97 or 0.09957144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00084667 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

