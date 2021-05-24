ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 1% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $499,367.91 and $47,039.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,011,120 coins and its circulating supply is 27,731,786 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

