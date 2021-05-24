Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) PT at $198.40

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $809,775. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

