Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.78. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.06. 3,467,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,739,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

