Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $215.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

