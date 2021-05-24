Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.62 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $177.65 or 0.00454616 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.86 billion and $5.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.