Bitcoin Cash Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.06 or 0.01758200 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.88 billion and approximately $5.28 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.00445524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001434 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,745,444 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.