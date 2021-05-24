DATx Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,074.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $222,074.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATx has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.00978309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.74 or 0.09838793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00084479 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

