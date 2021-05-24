Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

