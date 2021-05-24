$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.