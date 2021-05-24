Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of HD opened at $315.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

