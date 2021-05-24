Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $70,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

Shares of HD opened at $315.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.