Zacks: Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:EXN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and a PE ratio of -11.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources in the first quarter worth $79,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

