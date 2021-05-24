Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

