Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.