LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $416,693.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00375830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00185030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00876736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

