PayPie Tops One Day Volume of $1,849.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1,849.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

