Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $1,878,620.

CMMC traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$4.00. 1,207,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,089. The stock has a market cap of C$835.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.