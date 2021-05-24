$853.55 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $853.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.00 million and the lowest is $838.20 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 79,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.