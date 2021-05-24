Stifel Nicolaus Trims NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Target Price to $22.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 239,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.