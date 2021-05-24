Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,943. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 125.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.