Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,943. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 125.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.