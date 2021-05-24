easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

