easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

