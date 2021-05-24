Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.85. 49,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

