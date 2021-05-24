The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.35. The stock had a trading volume of 166,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $338.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

