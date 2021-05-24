Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cascades (CADNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF) recently:

5/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/16/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Cascades had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Cascades had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

