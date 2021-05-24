Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 333.91%.

CLNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 383.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 102.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. 5,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

