Zacks: Analysts Expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. 217,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,051. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

