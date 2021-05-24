Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post sales of $26.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $30.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $143.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 14,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

