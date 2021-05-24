Tidal Finance Tops One Day Volume of $169,174.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $169,174.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00977475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.09913310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00084599 BTC.

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

