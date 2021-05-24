J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,129. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

