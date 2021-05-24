NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NEE stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

