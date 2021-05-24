1ST Source Bank Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $112.50. 171,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

